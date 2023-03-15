Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Radio legend labels Aaron Rodgers 'a diva' after 'wish-list' report surfaces

NFL world still waiting for Rodgers' decision

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers has yet to make an official decision as to what he wants to do – retire from the NFL after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers or potentially accept a trade with the New York Jets.

Signs have appeared to point to the latterm as the Jets appeared to agree to meet at least one of the quarterback’s demands on his reported "wish-list." New York and wide receiver Allen Lazard reportedly agreed to a four-year deal on Tuesday as Rodgers continued to mull his decision.

Chris Russo attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix.

Chris Russo attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

However, Chris Russo, a radio legend in New York City, was over the situation. He made his point clear on his radio show, "Mad Dog Unleashed" on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands? Can Aaron Rodgers, for once in his life, make a decision quickly and succinctly, without being such a diva?" Russo asked rhetorically, via the New York Post.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Russo said Rodgers should be thanking the Jets that a "team on the rise wants you."

"Now we got Rodgers, who before he comes, and he’s got nowhere to go right now — Green Bay wants him out! — Rodgers is going to sit there and tell the Jets, ‘I’d like to get this, this, this, this and this, and oh by the way, I know he’s a pain in the ass, but let’s see if you can get OBJ in here, too,’" Russo said.

Two reports over the last week have indicated the deal between the Packers and Jets was done.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Maybe the NFL world will know more on Wednesday, as Rodgers is scheduled to be on "The Pat McAfee Show" at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.