Quiz: Should you root for the Broncos or Panthers in Super Bowl 50?

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
We're less than a week away from Super Bowl 50, and unless you're a Carolina Panthers or Denver Broncos fan, you might still be scrambling to pick a team to cheer for ths Sunday.
Fear not. After you complete the quiz, you'll feel confident about ordering an express-delivered Cam Newton or Peyton Manning jersey in time for Sunday.