Prospective UCLA recruits identified as suspects in Colorado locker room robbery: reports

Four California high school students, believed to be prospective UCLA recruits, have been identified as suspects in the case of the missing jewelry and cash taken from the University of Colorado locker room during the Rose Bowl last month, according to multiple reports.

The Pasadena Police Department seized items found in a search that targeted the students from Beaumont High School in Riverside County, a spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement that tips helped lead detectives to the alleged suspects.

"Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants," the statement, via the Times, read. "The investigation will be ongoing."

According to reports, no arrests in the case have been made, but the students are believed to be prospective UCLA football recruits.

UCLA Athletics said in a statement to USA Today on Monday that the suspects were not on an "official" visit at the time of the alleged burglary.

"As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit."

The burglary took place during the Bruins' 28-16 win over the Buffaloes on Oct. 28. Some of the items reportedly missing included jewelry and money.

Some of the stolen items were reportedly returned by mail, a Pasadena spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

The suspects’ high school also issued a statement to USA Today stating that it was "disappointed and disheartened" over the alleged involvement of its students.

"We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department's investigation."