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NFL Draft

Projected top pick Fernando Mendoza reveals why he’s skipping NFL Draft

Mendoza's mom has lived with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Fernando Mendoza’s pro day ‘went great’, Sold on him being a franchise QB? | The Herd Video

Fernando Mendoza’s pro day ‘went great’, Sold on him being a franchise QB? | The Herd

Fernando Mendoza held his Pro Day, and it

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Heisman Trophy winner and projected top pick Fernando Mendoza revealed why he won’t be attending the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, has lived with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years and is currently using a wheelchair. The 22-year-old said his parents wanted to do the draft at home.

"My mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It’s a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation. I’m going to have to hop on a plane (in) the morning anyways. For that travel, it will be a lot easier to stay at home," Mendoza said Monday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

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Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza looking on during warmups at Hard Rock Stadium

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks on during warmups before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

The last time the top projected quarterback did not attend the NFL Draft was in 2021, when Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mendoza said that because he is staying at home, he will be able to have more people who helped him on his journey share the experience.

"I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey," Mendoza said. "Mentors, coaches, family, friends, we want to share that memory with all of them is going to be the best memory that I could make, rather than limit it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh."

While Mendoza will stay at home, he said that there will be cameras at home to catch his reaction for when the Las Vegas Raiders likely take him with the top pick.

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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during pro day.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL pro day in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 1, 2026. (AJ Mast/AP Photo)

"I still want to be the best league partner I can become and make sure that there is how ever many camera as ESPN wants there," Mendoza said. "Whatever they need from me, I will do. However, I think it is very important to start off this journey with everyone who has got me to this point."

While he won’t be in Pittsburgh, he did call it a great venue.

"Pittsburgh is a great opportunity and great venue, and I’m really excited to see all the guys walk across the stage on Thursday night," Mendoza said.vMendoza has been projected to be the No. 1 selection this year after starring on an undefeated Indiana team that won the national championship.

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Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passing football during game in Miami Gardens

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

In 16 games last season, Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mendoza’s 41 touchdowns led all Division I quarterbacks. While Mendoza starred with the Hoosiers, there is no guarantee he starts Week 1 if he does indeed get selected by the Raiders.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek have said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away, making it no sure thing that Mendoza would start Week 1.

The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins a couple of weeks ago, providing them with a veteran quarterback who can start while Mendoza develops.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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