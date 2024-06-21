Professional boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-fight after apparent seizure

A terrifying scene unfolded on Thursday night when professional boxer Tramaine Williams collapsed mid-fight after appearing to suffer a seizure.

Williams, 31, was competing in the first round of a new-style team boxing event in the Team Combat League in Long Beach, California, when he appeared to pause mid-fight against opponent Ryan Allen.

Videos shared on social media showed Williams dropping to the floor as he began to seize.

The referee immediately waved off the fight and Williams was rushed to the hospital.

NYC Attitude, the team Williams was fighting for, released an update on his condition on Instagram.

"Thank you everyone for your love and support," the post read. "NYC Fighter Tremaine Williams was discharged from the Hospital and is doing Well!"

Williams also posted an update on his Instagram, revealing that the cause of the incident was dehydration.

"Yes, I’m good. The doctor said I was too dehydrated! I’m good though… thank [you]."

Williams’ incident comes just months after the tragic death of heavyweight boxer Ardi Ndembo, 27, who was knocked unconscious during his April 5 bout against Nestor Santana in Miami and succumbed to his injuries three weeks later.

"We at Viva Promotions mourn the loss of Ardi Ndembo, a talented Congolese boxer who tragically passed away after a knockout in a Team Combat League match on April 5," the promoter said in a statement, via the New York Post . "He remained in an induced coma until his untimely death. RIP Ardi Ndembo!"

