Pro wrestling star celebrates Dick Cheney's death, Mamdani's NYC win

Pro wrestling star Mansoor celebrated the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor on Tuesday in a post on social media.

Mansoor, whose real name is Mansoor Al-Shehail, posted a photo of himself with current TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali. He was wearing a T-shirt with the face of WWE legend The Great Khali on it.

"DICK CHENEY IS DEAD AND A MUSLIM IS MAYOR OF NYC WE UP," he wrote on X.

The Saudi Arabia-born pro wrestler has performed in WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and other promotions around the world. He was also named one of the top 500 singles wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2021.

The hyped-up post drew some criticism on social media.

Cheney’s death was announced early Tuesday morning. He was 84.

He served as vice president under President George W. Bush during the 9/11 terror attacks and the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

KNICKS SEND CEASE-AND-DESIST TO MAMDANI OVER LOGO USE, SAY THEY ‘WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR’ THEY DON’T ENDORSE HIM

"Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," his family said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. The hotly contested race even prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.

Mamdani appealed to Trump in his victory speech.

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant," Mamdani said. "So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan and Deidre Heavey contributed to this report.