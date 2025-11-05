Expand / Collapse search
Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling star celebrates Dick Cheney's death, Mamdani's NYC win

Mansoor has competed in top wrestling promotions around the world

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Remembering Dick Cheney: His life, legacy and impact Video

Remembering Dick Cheney: His life, legacy and impact

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reports on the life and legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney following his death on ‘Special Report.’

Pro wrestling star Mansoor celebrated the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor on Tuesday in a post on social media.

Mansoor, whose real name is Mansoor Al-Shehail, posted a photo of himself with current TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali. He was wearing a T-shirt with the face of WWE legend The Great Khali on it.

Mansoor celebrates a win

Mansoor celebrates after his win during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Oct. 21, 2021. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

"DICK CHENEY IS DEAD AND A MUSLIM IS MAYOR OF NYC WE UP," he wrote on X.

The Saudi Arabia-born pro wrestler has performed in WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and other promotions around the world. He was also named one of the top 500 singles wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2021.

The hyped-up post drew some criticism on social media.

Cheney’s death was announced early Tuesday morning. He was 84.

He served as vice president under President George W. Bush during the 9/11 terror attacks and the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

Vice President Dick Cheney speaks to troops at Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Vice President Dick Cheney makes remarks to 4,000 Army soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division returning from duty in Iraq during a "Welcome Home Rally," Oct. 16, 2006, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," his family said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. The hotly contested race even prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.

Mamdani appealed to Trump in his victory speech.

Zohran Mamdani during campaign rally.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election rally at Forest Hills Stadium, New York City, New York, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant," Mamdani said. "So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan and Deidre Heavey contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

