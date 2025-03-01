Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Petition to recall Maine governor, opposed to Trump's trans sports order, gets 22,000 signees ahead of protest

There will be a 'March Against Mills' on Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ahead of a "March Against Mills" on Saturday, an online petition to recall the governor of Maine has received over 22,000 signatures.

Janet Mills and President Donald Trump got into a heated debate last week after the two clashed about Trump's executive order that aims to keep transgender athletes out of girls' and women's sports.

Last week, Trump told her at the White House that she must follow his executive order, or "you're not going to get any federal funding," to which she replied, "We’ll see you in court." 

Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims to attract foreign investment in the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," Mills said, before Trump said, "Well, we are the federal law," and "you better do it, you better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't.

Trump later issued a Title IX investigation against the state, along with California and Minnesota.

Melissa Moulton is listed as the "petition starter" on change.org. She is also the "host" of the "March Against Mills" event on Facebook.

President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills

President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills clashed at the White House over executive order compliance. (Pool via AP/Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I am standing among many Maine citizens who are deeply dissatisfied with the policies introduced by our Governor, Janet Mills. I believe strongly that her policies are not in alignment with the wishes and values of the majority of Mainers," Moulton wrote. "The feeling of disconnect between the populace and leadership is palpable and widespread. Various statistics underline rural-urban divide that has been exacerbated by the Governor's decisions. Additionally, several of her policies contradict the economic growth and prosperity that should be our government's priority. I am yet another citizen calling for change and improvement for our beloved state of Maine. It is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable. I implore you to sign this petition to voice our collective dissent and to initiate the recall of Governor Janet Mills. Together we can work to ensure our government truly represents us all."

Janet Mills

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Facebook indicates that roughly 350 people will attend Saturday's march; another 2,300 are "interested" in the two-hour event, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET at the Maine State House.

