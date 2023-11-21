Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear at Canucks game to promote Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at an NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop to mark the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games, which is set to take place in Vancouver. He was the second royal to attend a Canucks game, following Queen Elizabeth II, who made an appearance in a preseason game in 2002.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen in the suite cheering on the Canucks as they won the game, 3-1.

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl talked about the ceremonial puck drop after the game.

"I actually had to tell him (to drop the puck) because he keeps holding and smiling," Hertl said of the prince, via Yahoo Sports Canada. "I'd say 'it's time to drop it' but it's a cool moment. For sure I will remember that one."

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said he gave Harry a "fist bump" when he saw him.

"I don’t know if you’re allowed to do that. I did it, he did it. He kind of looked at me but he did it," he said.

Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation. The event hosts wounded veterans from across the globe as they compete in adaptive sporting events. The 2025 Games is set to take place from Feb. 8-16, 2025.

"Welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to tonight's game and to drop the puck for our opening faceoff!" the Canucks wrote in a post on X.

"Prince Harry is the Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and in 2025, the Invictus Games will come to Vancouver and Whistler, where we will welcome military veterans, service members and their families from around the world for a celebration of their service and the unrivalled power of sport to aid in their recovery!"