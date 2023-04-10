Premier League assistant referee sidelined after elbowing Liverpool defender in the face, FA investigates

An assistant referee in Sunday’s match between Liverpool and Arsenal has been sidelined indefinitely as the Football Association (FA) conducts an investigation into an incident involving defender Andy Robertson who was seemingly elbowed in the face by the official.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced Monday that assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis would not be assigned to any games as the FA conducts its investigation into the incident that took place just as the halftime whistle was blown in Sunday’s 2-2 draw.

"PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," the statement read.

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S SERGEANT ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING REFEREE DURING KIDS SOCCER GAME

The 29-year-old Scottish player approached Hatzidakis after the halftime whistle was blown, but cameras caught the official raise his arm and hit Robertson somewhere near his jaw with his elbow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robertson, who gestured that he had been hit by the official, was eventually led away by teammates and received a yellow card.

"I know it happened but I didn’t watch it," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Sunday. "If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the incident, Liverpool managed to climb back from 2-0 to draw at 2-2, with Roberto Firmino scoring the 87th-minute equalizer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.