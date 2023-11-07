Powerlifter says she faces 2-year ban for speaking out on 'unfairness of biological males' in competitions'

Powerlifter April Hutchinson said Tuesday she faces a multi-year ban from the Canadian Powerlifting Union for speaking out about the organization’s transgender inclusion policies.

Hutchinson posted a notice seemingly from the Canadian Powerlifting Union addressing a complaint against her from August. The topic concerned Hutchinson’s "conduct on social media." A discipline panel appeared to recommend that Hutchinson have her membership in the union suspended for two years.

The memo read that the panel’s recommendation should be brought to the organization’s insurance provider and law firm.

Hutchinson reacted on X.

"I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings," Hutchinson wrote.

"Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as ‘supporting actress’ in the horror show that is my #sport right now. Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious.’"

In a separate post, Hutchinson wrote that a 13-page letter was sent to the organization in October "debunking all accusations."

"Obviously, someone had to pay the price for the (International Powerlifting Federation) forcing CPU to be more female-friendly. Let this be a lesson to all female athletes to shut-up and put-up with #SexDiscrimination.

"In truth, my fight does not stop here."

The Canadian Powerlifting Union didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Hutchinson has taken issue with the organization allowing Anne Andres to compete in the women’s division as a transgender female. She spoke out in an October episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"Two weeks ago, I received a letter from my Federation, stating that I cannot call Anne a biological male," Hutchinson said. "The whole thing is disgusting. It's disgraceful."

Earlier this year, Andres set all-time records at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s Western Canadian Championship. Hutchinson told Talk TV at the time she’s been fighting her federation to ban trans women in powerlifting, stating that many other female lifters do not agree with it and have been complaining.

Andres' total weight lifted in squat, bench and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, which was over 200 kilograms more than her closest opponent, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms. With that total, Andres set a new Canadian women’s national record at the championship, while it also being an unofficial women’s world record.