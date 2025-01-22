Police body cam video shows Chilean migrants arrested in connection with Bengals' Joe Burrow home burglary

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash cam footage showing a traffic stop and the eventual arrest of four men. The men are suspects in the December robbery of an Ohio home owned by Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was competing against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, when the home invasion took place. Olivia Ponton, a model and social media influencer who was identified as Burrow’s employee in the incident report, was at the home at the time of the incident. But, no one was injured during the break-in.

However, Burrow's house was rifled through, per a report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The four suspects, who were described as Chilean nationals, were arrested following "an ongoing investigation involving burglaries of multimillion-dollar homes in multiple states," according to WLWT-TV , citing court documents.

Sergio Cabello, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Alexander Chavez were arrested in Clark County after being pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Jan. 10, documents showed.

"All four males were identified as being illegally in the country or overstaying their permissions," the arrest report read, as all the men provided fake IDs.

The video shows investigators searching through several bags located in the rear of an SUV.

Court documents noted that authorities found "an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County, Ohio." Burrow played college football at LSU and currently resides in Hamilton County.

At one point during the traffic stop, the men told police they were traveling to Florida. The trooper then informed the group that they were driving in the wrong direction. The video later shows the trooper instructing the driver to step out of the vehicle and asking him to sit in the front of the police car. Once the male is in the car, the trooper tells him that he wanted him to exit the SUV because he detected the smell of marijuana.

The search of the vehicle the suspects were in also discovered "two Husky automatic center punch tools wrapped in a cloth towel." During the video, investigator described the tools as "window punchers." The tools are believed to have been used by the South American Theft Group, according to authorities.

The four suspects face charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participation in a criminal gang, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business.

Ponton called her mother, Diane Ponton, and then 911 was contacted as the break-in was happening, deputies reported.

"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," Diane Ponton was heard saying on the recorded 911 call. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside."

Burrow broke his silence a few days after the incident occurred, saying the situation left him feeling "violated."

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow said during a scheduled media availability in December.

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

The NFL released a memo earlier this year urging players to be on high alert after homes were hit, which included Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In November, the NBA sent a memo to team officials after Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley were victims of home invasions.

