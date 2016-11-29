Police checking claim of Manziel punch that led to lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Police say they are investigating an incident involving Johnny Manziel that led to a lawsuit from a man who claims the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback punched him and broke his nose in a bar in Austin, Texas.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, three days before the former Texas A&M star was due in court in Dallas for the potential dismissal of a domestic violence case against him. The alleged incident happened in September at a bar in the popular Sixth Street entertainment district in downtown Austin.

The plaintiff, Eric Newton, said Manziel was attending a private party when Newton turned down Manziel's request to prepare some drinks. Newton said he was later discussing his opinion of Manziel with another customer and that somebody in Manziel's group told the former Cleveland Browns quarterback about the conversation.

Newton claims that Manziel ''came downstairs, ran behind the bar, cursed at Mr. Newton, and punched him in the face, breaking Mr. Newton's nose.''

Austin police wouldn't release details of an incident report, saying it had been marked ''private'' by an investigator.

A spokeswoman for Manziel said his representatives were aware of the lawsuit but didn't comment further.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL