Police body camera footage shows Marcell Ozuna's DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane of travel early Friday morning.

He was booked at Gwinnett County Jail and released on bond.

On Friday, the Norcross Police Department released body camera footage of the arrest, in which Ozuna was pulled over for speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

In the video, Ozuna can be heard telling the officer that he is "Ozuna from the Braves" as he hands the officer his driver's license and MLB ID card.

After exiting his vehicle, Ozuna tells the officer that he is fine to drive and was celebrating after the Braves won a game.

After initially telling the officer that he hadn’t been drinking, Ozuna admits that he had "three, four" beers and that he was good to drive as he was headed to an after-party.

Ozuna refused a breathalyzer test and was placed in handcuffs.

On Friday, Ozuna was not in the lineup for the Braves against the Houston Astros and briefly spoke to reporters before the game without taking any questions.

"I disappointed my team," he said. "I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter."

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves and is hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs in 107 games.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident," the team said in a statement. "Our organization takes these matters very seriously, and (we) are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

It’s the second time in the past 15 months Ozuna has found himself in trouble with the law. Ozuna was arrested on charges of battery and aggravated assault by strangulation in May 2021 after police officers said they saw him choking his wife. Those charges were later reduced to misdemeanor family violence.

Ozuna was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, take an anger management course and complete a 24-week family violence intervention program.

He returned to the Braves in March after being placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and retroactively suspended 20 games in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report