Braves’ Marcell Ozuna expresses disappointment following DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was not in the lineup Friday night against the Houston Astros after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Friday morning.

It was the fifth consecutive game Ozuna was not in the lineup for the Braves as the two-time All-Star has struggled at the plate this season.

Ozuna was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane of travel early Friday morning, according to CBS 46 News in Atlanta.

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and was released on bond, according to the report.

In an arrest report obtained by the channel, Ozuna admitted to drinking "like three or four" beers and declined to take a breath test.

Ozuna briefly spoke to reporters prior to Atlanta’s game against Houston without taking any questions.

"I disappointed my team," he said. "I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter."

It’s the second time in the past 15 months Ozuna has found himself in trouble with the law. Ozuna was arrested on charges of battery and aggravated assault by strangulation in May 2021 after police officers said they saw him choking his wife. Those charges were later reduced to misdemeanor family violence.

Ozuna was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and was retroactively suspended 20 games in November for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident," the team said in a statement. "Our organization takes these matters very seriously, and (we) are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves and is hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs in 107 games.

