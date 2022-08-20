Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath against Braves; fireworks ‘made it worse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez exited Houston's game Friday in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves after experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to an Atlanta hospital.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters after the game that the Braves' in-game fireworks made Alvarez’s condition worse.

"He’s being analyzed by the doctors," Baker said Friday night. "They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal, but he still has to see our doctor.

"He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.

"I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout, and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything. But they said he’s doing fine at the moment."

Alvarez was able to exit the game on his own, and Baker told reporters no one in the dugout had any idea Alvarez was experiencing symptoms during the game.

"We didn’t see anything," Baker said. "I just looked up in the dugout and he was there. After that, we had to take it into emergency action to find out what’s wrong, and then the emergency crew came over and took him to the hospital."

Alvarez is having a big year for Houston, hitting .295 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs as the Astros sit at 77-44, the best record in the American League.

"He’s a big, big part of this team," Baker said. "He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back, and hopefully he’ll be all right tomorrow."

The Astros signed Alvarez to a six-year contract extension worth a reported $115 million in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report