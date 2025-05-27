Podcast host walks back remarks claiming Jordon Hudson 'choreographed' part of Bill Belichick's interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Channing Crowder, a former NFL player who now co-hosts "The Pivot" with Ryan Clark, apologized for comments he made about Jordon Hudson regarding Bill Belichick's interview on the podcast last week.

One of Belichick's stops among his book tour was on an episode of "The Pivot," but Crowder said Hudson "choreographed the open" of the interview, which included Belichick's accomplishments as both a coach and author.

Crowder also said Hudson "just lurks" and "has her paws on the situation."

But in Tuesday's edition of the podcast, Crowder walked back his comments and said he had also apologized to Belichick personally.

"As I was talking about it on radio, you fall into the narratives. I got caught up in the narrative, caught up in the questioning," Crowder said. "When somebody sees that you have talked to a football God, now they want to ask the questions that they’ve had on their minds for years. And I would say that’s what I got caught up in.

"And I just want to tell Bill, Jordon, I apologize for any negativity it brought to you. Coach, we talked on the phone. I told you I respect you as much as I do anybody in this world. And what happened and the articles that came out was unrealistic, and that’s the opposite of what I wanted to do for you and what I wanted to do for your relationship, Coach. So that’s my bad, and I wanted to put it out there as a man. My bad, Coach."

Clark also added that "some of the things" written about Hudson's potential involvement are "not the truth."

"Bill reached out to me personally, and we decided that we were going to ask about the book. But I asked, ‘Hey Coach, can we get into a little bit more?'" Clark said, adding that Hudson was even asked questions on camera, but they did not make the final cut.

Clark said he had spoken with the couple for an hour and a half before the interview even began, and Hudson had left before the interview with Belichick even began.

But "Jordon wanted to be represented a certain way. Jordon wanted their relationship to be represented a certain way. So did Bill."

"The conversations we had after [the interview], which was before the show was released, was, ‘What can we show about Bill speaking about her? And the rest of our interview,'" Clark said. "So for people to sit around and say that it was choreographed a certain way because Jordon was hovering, that’s not true. She was gone during that part.

"She was sitting when Bill and I were together. She actually interviewed while Bill and I were together. It was the three of us sitting around, having a conversation that was filmed that we just didn’t release. And so I think the narrative that people want to build around her and her control wasn’t displayed during our interview."

Hudson previously received flak for her involvement in one of Belichick's interviews with CBS. According to reports, Hudson interrupted the CBS interview several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

Belichick released a statement saying he was "surprised" about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a "false narrative" with so-called "selectively edited clips." CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

In the interview with "The Pivot," Belichick cleared the air on Hudson's reported involvement with "Hard Knocks," ultimately saying that the show was not a match with UNC. He also reiterated that Hudson is not involved with UNC football, a statement that the school itself made following reports that Hudson was barred from the facility.