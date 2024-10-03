Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Playing with Caitlin Clark making Fever intriguing landing spot for free agents, GM says

Fever won 20 games in 2024

Ryan Gaydos
The Indiana Fever will hit a pivotal offseason after winning 20 games and making it to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

The season resulted in a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, but it proved one thing – Indiana definitely has upgrades it needs to make to further its playoff push.

Lin Dunn in the Sky

Sept. 20, 2013; Rosemont, IL: Indiana Fever head coach Lin Dunn during the first half of the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the Chicago Sky at Allstate Arena. (Jerry Lai-USA Today Sports)

Fever general manager Lin Dunn said Wednesday that she has already heard from some agents of impending free agents about wanting to play with Caitlin Clark.

"We're already starting to hear some initial conversations with some (agents of) free agents, letting (us) know that their player might be available for a trade or that they might be available in free agency," Dunn said in an appearance on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

"And that they would love to play with Clark."

Indiana will also have to determine whether it will attempt to re-sign Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell and Temi Fagbenle.

Caitlin Clark getting crowd going

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, celebrates during the game on August 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wheeler finished the second season of her second stint with the Fever. She averaged 3.6 points per game, mostly coming off of the bench.

Mitchell has been with the Fever for her entire career so far. She averaged a career high 19.2 points per game in 40 games for Indiana.

Fagbenle’s 2024 season was her first in the WNBA since she played three seasons for the Minnesota Lynx from 2017 to 2019. She added bench depth on the interior. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 22 appearances.

Lin Dunn vs Dream

Sep 26, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Lin Dunn talks to guard Shavonte Zellous (1) during the game against the Atlanta Dream during the second half at Philips Arena.  (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

Dallas Wings’ Natasha Howard, Connecticut Sun stars Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DeWoanna Bonner and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart may also be on the free-agent market once the offseason begins, according to Spotrac.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.