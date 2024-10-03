Caitlin Clark thanks supporters in heartwarming message: 'I am filled with gratitude'

Caitlin Clark played basketball for nearly 12 straight months – and what a year it was.

From breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record in women’s college basketball to being the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft to guiding the Indiana Fever to 20 wins and into the postseason, Clark clearly set the world of basketball on fire and definitely kept things interesting during the summer when sports in general usually hit a lull period.

Clark posted a message to fans as she began to reflect on the last 11 months of her life.

"Year one (check) – thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two."

What is next for Clark? Probably a true break from the game she has dominated for the last few months.

Clark had been playing basketball since the Iowa Hawkeyes started their exhibition slate against the DePaul Blue Demons on Oct. 15, 2023. She got a few days off in between the national championship and the WNBA Draft and then another few days between the draft and her first practice with the Fever.

The Fever started 1-8 as the team tried to mix Clark into the offense. Indiana was 11-15 at the Olympic break, but it appeared the team was putting work in the gym.

Indiana came out firing on all cylinders, winning seven of its first eight games after they returned from the break. The Fever earned the sixth seed in the playoffs but were swept by the Connecticut Sun.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She was named the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting.