Golf

Plane makes emergency landing at Riviera Country Club after engine issues

Riviera hosts the Genesis Invitational

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A plane landed abruptly at a famed golf course Friday due to apparent engine issues.

The single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of Riviera Country Club, but no injuries were reported.

According to Traffic News Los Angeles, three passengers were aboard the aircraft that landed at around 1 p.m. 

Riviera

Tiger Woods after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 19, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"The pilot, facing apparent engine issues, skillfully maneuvered the plane to avoid hazards, landing safely on the golf course," TNLA said.

TNLA added that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the accident.

The course will host the Olympic Games in 2028 and has hosted a U.S. Open in 1948 and two PGA Championships (1983 and 1995).

Riviera green

Max Homa, Matt Jones and Talor Gooch at the 18th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

RYDER CUP CAPTAIN LUKE DONALD DISCUSSES JON RAHM'S ELIGIBILITY, 'LOUD' BETHPAGE BLACK CROWD

Golf was "temporarily disrupted" at the course, which annually hosts the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.

The 2025 edition of the tournament was played at Torrey Pines because Riviera Country Club was damaged by wildfires earlier this year.

Ludvig Aberg took home the title.

Riviera Country Club

Riviera Country Club (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

Riviera opened in 1926, and it will host the U.S. Open in 2031.

