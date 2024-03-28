Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates' Paul Skenes to donate $100 to Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout this season

Skenes is one of the top pitching prospects in baseballl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Gary Sinise: There will always be a demand and necessity to support US troops Video

Gary Sinise: There will always be a demand and necessity to support US troops

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise describes what led to the creation of his foundation to support military veterans and troops around the country on 'Your World with Neil Cavuto.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes will embark on a noble mission this baseball season as he hopes to make it to the big leagues at some point this year.

Skenes pledged to raise money for the Gary Sinise Foundation on Wednesday to help support military veterans and first responders. He hopes to raise $100,000 for his cause.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Skenes in spring training

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park on March 14, 2024, in Bradenton, Florida. (Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

"Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation's veterans and first responders," he wrote on X.

"I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season," he added, as he advised his followers to join him and make a donation as well.

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise started his foundation in 2011 after spending the previous decade volunteering with other organizations. In the past decade, the foundation has helped expand service efforts, providing the military, veteran and first responder communities with additional fundraising and outreach.

9 MLB STORYLINES TO FOLLOW FOR 2024 SEASON AS OPENING DAY ARRIVES

Sinise and Gold Star families

Gary Sinise meets with Gold Star families at the Gary Sinise Foundation's Snowball Express Send-Off Celebration at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 8, 2018. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Skenes is set to start the 2024 season in the minors at Triple-A Indianapolis. The Indians have yet to name a starter for their first game of the season, which takes place Friday on the road against the Louisville Bats.

Indianapolis begins its home schedule on Tuesday against the Memphis Redbirds.

It’s unclear how long Skenes will be in the minors. He’s one of a handful of highly touted prospects who came out of college in 2023.

Skenes pitched for LSU. In 2023, he earned the National Pitcher of the Year award and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He’s also romantically tied to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul Skenes looks down

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates warms up before the Baltimore Orioles game at Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 29, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh isn’t expected to go far just yet, but Skenes will likely be able to bring more fans to PNC Park once the call-up is made.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.