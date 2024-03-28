Pirates' Paul Skenes to donate $100 to Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout this season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes will embark on a noble mission this baseball season as he hopes to make it to the big leagues at some point this year.

Skenes pledged to raise money for the Gary Sinise Foundation on Wednesday to help support military veterans and first responders. He hopes to raise $100,000 for his cause.

"Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation's veterans and first responders," he wrote on X.

"I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season," he added, as he advised his followers to join him and make a donation as well.

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise started his foundation in 2011 after spending the previous decade volunteering with other organizations. In the past decade, the foundation has helped expand service efforts, providing the military, veteran and first responder communities with additional fundraising and outreach.

Skenes is set to start the 2024 season in the minors at Triple-A Indianapolis. The Indians have yet to name a starter for their first game of the season, which takes place Friday on the road against the Louisville Bats.

Indianapolis begins its home schedule on Tuesday against the Memphis Redbirds.

It’s unclear how long Skenes will be in the minors. He’s one of a handful of highly touted prospects who came out of college in 2023.

Skenes pitched for LSU. In 2023, he earned the National Pitcher of the Year award and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He’s also romantically tied to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Pittsburgh isn’t expected to go far just yet, but Skenes will likely be able to bring more fans to PNC Park once the call-up is made.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.