Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates outfielder reveals wife’s ‘extremely rare’ blood disease following raccoon attack, asks for prayers

Travis Swaggerty said his wife was attacked by a rabid raccoon last year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Travis Swaggerty revealed Wednesday that his wife has been diagnosed with an "extremely rare" and "painful" blood disease more than a year after being attacked by a rabid raccoon. 

Swaggerty, who is an outfielder for the Pirates Triple-A affiliate the Indianapolis Indians, shared a lengthy message to his Twitter asking for "support and prayers" as his wife, Peyton Swaggerty, undergoes further treatment for her condition. 

Travis Swaggerty during a spring training game

Travis Swaggerty of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs off the field during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on March 19, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida. (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"Tomorrow, my wife Peyton heads to the Mayo Clinic (with Sutton and her parents and nana) after being attacked by a rabid raccoon over a year ago and a lot of guesses and medicines have been thrown at her. 

"She's now been diagnosed with an extremely rare, painful blood disease that has completely taken over her body," he continued. 

"It has riddled her with unresolved pain and problems and completely taken her quality of life away from her. I wanted to share this to ask for support and prayers for her, along with reminding everyone to not take anything for granted in this life, especially the little things. Her faith and trust in God has never wavered. Please take the time to pray for her if you feel compelled to and for the doctors to give her some comfort, and ultimately a solution." 

Travis Swaggerty celebrates getting drafted by the Pirates in 2018

Travis Swaggerty, who was selected 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, kisses his girlfriend during the Major League Baseball Draft at Studio 42 at the MLB Network on June 4, 2018, in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

The couple wed in December 2020 after meeting at the University of South Alabama, where Swaggerty played college baseball. 

Swaggerty shared an additional message on his social media Wednesday, adding that his wife "always makes sure she’s mom first," regardless of her condition. 

"She fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be."

Travis Swaggerty at bat during a Pirates game in 2022

Travis Swaggerty of the Pirates in action against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on June 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Swaggerty was drafted by the Pirates in 2018. He made his MLB debut last season in a game against the Detroit Tigers in June 2022 before being optioned back to Indianapolis later that month.

