Pittsburgh Pirates

Rockies baserunner easily swipes home plate after epic Pirates blunder during blowout loss

Pirates entered Sunday in 3rd place in NL Central

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Pittsburgh Pirates had a forgettable game during their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.

While losing a game by 12 runs on Saturday is painful enough, making a huge blunder that allows the opposing team to steal home plate essentially acts as salt in the wound.

The Rockies were already leading by four runs in the fifth inning when Colorado infielder Ryan McMahon jogged to home plate after the Pirates got caught off guard.

Ryan McMahon steals a base

Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies steals home against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Coors Field on June 15, 2024, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

McMahon was standing at third base when Pirates hurler Jared Jones threw a pitch to the opposing batter. After the umpire called a ball, Pittsburgh catcher Yasmani Grandal threw the ball back toward Jones.

 But Grandal's throw was considerably nonchalant.

"Yasmani Grandal lollipoped it back and Ryan Mchmahon with the high baseball IQ… he'd been eye balling that," the game's announcer said.

Jared Jones stretches

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones stretches his arms in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. (John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

McMahon decided to take advantage of the Pirates' momentary lapse and easily swiped home plate. By the time Jones noticed McMahon was jogging home, he did not even have time to throw the ball back to Grandal to allow the catcher to attempt to apply the tag. 

Pirates manager Derek Shelton walks to the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (17) takes the ball from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones while pulling him from the game in the fifth inning. (John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones was visibly frustrated by the moment and ended up granting the batter a walk. Pirates manager Derek Shelton then emerged from the dugout and took Jones out of the game.

Colorado cruised to a 16-4 victory.

The Pirates bounced back on Sunday and celebrated an 8-2 win.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.