Pittsburgh Pirates
Published

Pirates call up 33-year-old infielder after more than decade in the minors: 'It’s been a dream come true'

Maggi played in more than 1,000 games in the minors

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Drew Maggi’s dream has finally come true.

After 13 years as an infielder in the minor league system, the Pittsburgh Pirates called Maggi up to the majors after he had played eight games in Double-A Altoona to start the 2023 season. He was on the bench as the team defeated the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Maggi, 33, was called up as Bryan Reynolds was put on the Bereavement List and the team transferred first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the 50-day injured list with a left Achilles strain to make room on the 40-man roster.

Drew Maggi spring training

Drew Maggi of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs out a single during a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Lecom Park on March 21, 2023, in Bradenton, Florida. (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"I always believed this moment would come," he said Sunday. "There was a little bit of me that was like, ‘You know what? You love playing baseball. Keep going no matter what.’ Crazy things happen in this game. So I’m very thankful that I’m here and that I get to enjoy this. I’m excited for the day."

Maggi was selected by the Pirates in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He was in the Pirates’ farm system from 2010 to 2014. He would then be in the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies’ organizations before coming back to the Pirates in 2022.

Callix Crabbe, the manager of the Altoona Curve, announced Maggi’s call-up in a video posted to Twitter.

Drew Maggi takes a photo

Drew Maggi poses during Pittsburgh's photo day at Pirate City on Feb 22, 2023, in Bradenton, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"It with great pleasure that I get to promote my first person to the major leagues, someone that is tremendously important to this group and someone that exemplifies grit," Crabbe said in the clip.

Maggi was in tears.

"Definitely a lot of thinking back. Was getting a lot of texts, calling my family," he said. "It’s two hours on the drive. Had a lot of time. Was going through old photos, old memories and moments, just throughout my career. Pictures of my family in different cities.

"It’s been a special 24 hours. It’s been crazy. I can’t explain it. I’m very thankful for the Pirates doing this for me. It’s crazy, man. Just being here and walking through the clubhouse. It’s been a dream come true."

Maggi played more than 1,000 games in the minor leagues. He has a .254 career batting average and 45 home runs.

Drew Maggi plays for the Indians

Drew Maggi of the Cleveland Indians turns the double play over Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on March 1, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona. (Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Maggi will get to play in a game. Pittsburgh is off on Monday and stay home to host the Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.