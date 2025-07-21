Phillies secure bizarre walk-off win not seen in MLB for over 50 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox in walk-off fashion, but in a bizarre way that hasn’t happened since 1971.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Edmundo Sosa was trying to be the hero at the plate in Citizens Banks Park. However, when he attempted to swing at a Red Sox pitch outside the strike zone, he checked his bat just in time as to not cross the plate for a strike call.

As he was doing it, though, his bat made contact with Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez’s glove – catcher’s interference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No, Sosa wasn’t intending on swinging all the way through the pitch, but when the bat makes contact with the catcher’s glove, it’s an automatic interference call and a trip to first base. With the bases loaded and nowhere to put Sosa, Brandon Marsh waltzed home for the 3-2 victory.

PHILLIES STAR NICK CASTELLANOS YELLS AT FAN FOR BERATING TEAMMATE AFTER LOSS: 'CROSSED MULTIPLE LINES'

While a celebration unfolded for the Phillies, the Red Sox couldn’t believe that’s the way they went out on the road Monday night.

This marked the second time ever a catcher’s interference ended a baseball game in the divisional era, which began in 1969, per MLB.com. The last time it happened was 1971.

It was a huge win either way for Philadelphia, as they maintained their NL East lead by a half-game over the New York Mets, who came back to beat the Los Angeles Angels, 7-5, in their matchup on Monday.

The Phillies saw RBI singles from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the fourth inning, but those were the only two runs they scored over the first nine innings.

Boston, which saw Jarren Duran belt a homer in the top of the first inning, finally got back on the scoreboard thanks to Trevor Story to tie the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, after not being able to capture a run at the top of the 10th, it was a brutal way to go out in the end.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.