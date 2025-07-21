Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies secure bizarre walk-off win not seen in MLB for over 50 years

Philadelphia maintains slim NL East lead over Mets with rare catcher's interference victory against Red Sox

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox in walk-off fashion, but in a bizarre way that hasn’t happened since 1971. 

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Edmundo Sosa was trying to be the hero at the plate in Citizens Banks Park. However, when he attempted to swing at a Red Sox pitch outside the strike zone, he checked his bat just in time as to not cross the plate for a strike call. 

As he was doing it, though, his bat made contact with Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez’s glove – catcher’s interference. 

Edmundo Sosa swings

Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, #75, is called for catcher's interference against Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa, #33, during the 10th inning that gave the Phillies the winning run at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

No, Sosa wasn’t intending on swinging all the way through the pitch, but when the bat makes contact with the catcher’s glove, it’s an automatic interference call and a trip to first base. With the bases loaded and nowhere to put Sosa, Brandon Marsh waltzed home for the 3-2 victory. 

While a celebration unfolded for the Phillies, the Red Sox couldn’t believe that’s the way they went out on the road Monday night. 

This marked the second time ever a catcher’s interference ended a baseball game in the divisional era, which began in 1969, per MLB.com. The last time it happened was 1971. 

Edmundo Sosa celebrates after walk-off win

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa, #33, celebrates a walk-off win on catcher's interference with teammates during the 10th inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

It was a huge win either way for Philadelphia, as they maintained their NL East lead by a half-game over the New York Mets, who came back to beat the Los Angeles Angels, 7-5, in their matchup on Monday. 

The Phillies saw RBI singles from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the fourth inning, but those were the only two runs they scored over the first nine innings. 

Boston, which saw Jarren Duran belt a homer in the top of the first inning, finally got back on the scoreboard thanks to Trevor Story to tie the game.

Edmundo Sosa celebrates walk-off win

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa, #33, celebrates a walk-off win on catcher's interference with teammates during the 10th inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

However, after not being able to capture a run at the top of the 10th, it was a brutal way to go out in the end. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.