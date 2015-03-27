Phillies place C Schneider on DL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher Brian Schneider on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain and called up catcher Erik Kratz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Schneider left Sunday's game in the sixth inning after a collision at the plate with Tampa Bay infielder Sean Rodriguez.

The 35-year-old backstop is hitting .232 with two home runs in 69 at-bats this season.

Kratz has appeared in five games with the Phillies this year. He picked up one hit, a solo home run, in four at-bats.