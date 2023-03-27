Phillies' JT Realmuto ejected from spring training game in bizarre sequences with umpire

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ejected from Monday’s spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after a bizarre interaction with home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning with Craig Kimbrel pitching for the Phillies. After Kimbrel was hit with a pitch-clock violation, Rosenberg attempted to give Realmuto a ball, but the catcher appeared to accidentally move his glove out of the way and the ball dropped to the ground.

Rosenberg then looked at Realmuto and tossed him from the game. It appeared Rosenberg thought Realmuto took his glove out of the way on purpose, but even he was stunned.

The shocking ejection in the middle of a spring training game left the baseball world bewildered.

Philadelphia, the defending National League champions, won the game, 5-2. Realmuto was 1 for 2 with a run scored and a strikeout.

Realmuto is entering his fifth season with the Phillies. He signed with them before the start of the 2019 season after getting his baseball career off the ground with the Miami Marlins. Since joining Philadelphia, he’s been an All-Star twice and won two Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

Last season, he hit .276 with a .820 OPS and 22 home runs. He finished seventh in National League MVP voting.