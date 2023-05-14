Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Phillies' Bryce Harper, manager Rob Thomson ejected after benches clear against Rockies

Phillies fell to 20-21

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The frustrations are coming out for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The defending National League champions have gotten off to an unexpectedly slow start, and while in danger of falling below .500 on Sunday, two-time MVP Bryce Harper and manager Rob Thomson were both ejected.

After Bryson Stott made the final out of the top of the seventh, Harper and Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird exchanged words from across the diamond, and the outfielder came out of the dugout fuming.

Bryce Harper in brawl

Bryce Harper, center, of the Philadelphia Phillies runs on the field as the benches clear in the seventh inning of a game at Coors Field on May 14, 2023, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Harper was initially held back by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz before both benches emptied, and third base coach Danny Wathan took Harper away from the scrum.

No punches were thrown, but the ruckus was enough to throw Harper and the manager out of the game.

Replay showed that Bird celebrated after the final out, seemingly yelling in the direction of Harper, to which he took offense. Bird then mocked Harper by clapping with his glove.

Bryce Harper in brawl

Philadelphia Phillies coaches hold back designated hitter Bryce Harper, center, during a scrum with the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Coors Field in Denver on May 14, 2023. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps Harper was trying to strike a fire under his struggling Phillies, but it didn't work as the Phillies lost, 4-0, and fell to 20-21 on the season.

Ump ejecting Rob Thomson

Umpire Ryan Willis ejects manager Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 14, 2023, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Harper missed the beginning of the season as he was returning from Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday, he was hitting .361 with a 1.050 OPS in nine games.