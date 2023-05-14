Mets broadcasters destroy 'shameful' MLB decision after four-hour rain delay; fans irate on social media

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals played less than three innings for about 38 minutes on Saturday before it was finally called after a roughly four-hour rain delay.

The game began at 4:05 p.m. and was delayed at 4:43, and no updates were provided until the ultimate suspension of the game at 8:38 p.m.

That's enough for fans to be irate, but the Nats and Major League Baseball took it a step further.

The game was suspended in the third inning, and the announcement was made that it would be completed as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The first game was resumed at 12:35 p.m., and upon its conclusion, Nationals Park would empty and welcome a new set of fans for game two, which is slated to begin at 4:35 p.m.

That meant that fans who had just spent four hours in the rain would have to come back on Mother's Day for six innings of baseball.

Fans who were unable to attend the makeup game are able to exchange their tickets for select Nats home games this season, but it was still a bad look for the league.

"We just got this information that today's game will be suspended and a part of a split-doubleheader tomorrow. That is unprecedented to have the completion of a suspended game part of a split-doubleheader," Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said of the "galling," "puzzling scene."

"You're giving a piece of a game to the fans as part of a split doubleheader as opposed to playing straight through and making it a single admission."

"A piece of a game has now become a full game for the fans that choose to attend. I've never heard of anything like this every happening, and to wait four hours for these folks… you can't hear how loud and unhappy they are tonight," his partner and former Mets pitcher Ron Darling added.

"It's really a shameful episode on the part of Major League Baseball to permit this to happen," Cohen continued.

Fans echoed the broadcasters' sentiments.

The Mets lost the resumption, 3-2.