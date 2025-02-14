Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia police officers reenact Eagles' tush push ahead of Super Bowl parade

The play has a success rate of over 90%

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Even the Philadelphia police are getting in on the Eagles' action.

The Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory Friday. And just as the Philly Special from 2018 lives forever in fans' hearts, the tush push will always have a place in Eagles lore.

Made famous for being pretty much unstoppable, the Birds' tush push has become a staple.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown on a tush push during the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 9, 2025, at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And while it's often imitated, it's never duplicated, at least not nearly to the Eagles' success rate.

Philadelphia police officers also imitated the play before Friday's parade.

A video of the police officer tush push was reposted by the NFL and Philadelphia Police Department. 

Tush push versus 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores on a tush push against the San Fransisco 49ers Dec. 3, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAQUON BARKLEY GIFTS EAGLES OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TRUCKS OF BUD LIGHT AFTER HIS RECORD-BREAKING CAMPAIGN

Because of a top-notch offensive line and Jalen Hurts' ability to squat over 600 pounds, the play has been successful over 90% of the time over the last three years for Philly.

The play has become controversial because it seems that it cannot be stopped. However, it's clear that nobody is as good at it as the Eagles are.

During the NFC title game, the Washington Commanders' Frankie Luvu jumped offside numerous times trying to jump the snap for the push, and referees almost awarded the Eagles a touchdown in response.

The Eagles busted out the play for their first of many scores in a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts and Milton Williams

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium next to defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friday's parade was marred by the shooting of two women who sustained leg injuries but reportedly remained in stable condition.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.