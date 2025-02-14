Philadelphia police officers reenact Eagles' tush push ahead of Super Bowl parade

Even the Philadelphia police are getting in on the Eagles' action.

The Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory Friday. And just as the Philly Special from 2018 lives forever in fans' hearts, the tush push will always have a place in Eagles lore.

Made famous for being pretty much unstoppable, the Birds' tush push has become a staple.

And while it's often imitated, it's never duplicated, at least not nearly to the Eagles' success rate.

Philadelphia police officers also imitated the play before Friday's parade.

A video of the police officer tush push was reposted by the NFL and Philadelphia Police Department.

Because of a top-notch offensive line and Jalen Hurts' ability to squat over 600 pounds, the play has been successful over 90% of the time over the last three years for Philly.

The play has become controversial because it seems that it cannot be stopped. However, it's clear that nobody is as good at it as the Eagles are.

During the NFC title game, the Washington Commanders' Frankie Luvu jumped offside numerous times trying to jump the snap for the push, and referees almost awarded the Eagles a touchdown in response.

The Eagles busted out the play for their first of many scores in a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Friday's parade was marred by the shooting of two women who sustained leg injuries but reportedly remained in stable condition.

Friday's parade was marred by the shooting of two women who sustained leg injuries but reportedly remained in stable condition.