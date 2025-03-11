Phil Mickelson: 'We all owe' Elon Musk 'huge debt of gratitude' for helping USA 'become fiscally responsible'

As Elon Musk continues to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), one legendary golfer is standing in his corner.

The agency has continued to root out waste, fraud and corruption in the federal government ever since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Phil Mickelson posted on social media Tuesday that he feels the American people should be grateful for Musk's work.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude," he posted. "Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."

Mickelson wrote the message while quoting a post in which Musk was quoted on FOX Business saying that DOGE savings "at this point exceed $4 billion per day."

Earlier Tuesday, DOGE announced that it has deactivated more than 200,000 credit cards linked to more than a dozen federal agencies following an audit showing they were unused or unneeded.

TRUMP'S SCOTTISH GOLF RESORT VANDALIZED BY PRO-PALESTINE GROUP OVER GAZA STANCE

Last month, Musk spoke at Trump's first Cabinet meeting and said he is looking to find $1 trillion in savings through DOGE to help slash the national debt, which is around $36.5 trillion.

Musk took aim at what he described as $2 trillion in deficits, stating that America "simply cannot sustain" that amount of debt. He told FOX Business that savings could achieve $1 trillion "unless we're stopped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022, which has been financially backed by the Saudis; he defected from the PGA Tour just over a year after becoming the oldest major winner in history when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May 2021.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.