LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson rips 'traitor' Chuck Schumer over SAVE Act criticisms: 'He is not representing America'

The SAVE Act passed the House earlier this month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Golfing great Phil Mickelson fired off on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on social media Wednesday over the Democratic leader’s criticisms of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. 

Schumer on Wednesday criticized the Republican-backed legislation which passed in the House earlier this month. The bill would require voters to obtain proof of citizenship in person before they register for a federal election. 

Chuck Schumer speaks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the U.S. Army's 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

It would also remove noncitizens from voter rolls. 

Schumer criticized the Trump administration and the SAVE Act, calling it the "antithesis of democracy." 

"Donald Trump and Republicans are putting our elections in a vice grip – executive orders from the president on one end, and dangerous legislation from Congress on the other," he said during his speech. "They don't understand the sacredness of elections and keeping them fair. The kind of legislation, the kind of executive orders which are so jaundiced, so slanted on the side of one party, are the antithesis of democracy." 

Phil Mickelson celebrates

Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers GC celebrates a birdie at the 4th hole on day three of LIV Golf Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 9, 2025 in Hong Kong. (Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

In a clip of the speech shared by Mickelson on X, Schumer called the bill "dangerous" and "reminiscent of Jim Crow."  

Mickelson fired back in a post, calling Schumer a "traitor." 

"How is this fighting for Americans? How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing? It is NOT," his post read. "He is not representing America, its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor." 

Phil Mickelson at the 2024 US Open

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In response to pushback on his post, the LIV Golf pro doubled down. 

The SAVE Act passed in the House passed 220-208 earlier this month. It moved to the Senate, where it will need the support of Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold for advancement. Schumer suggested Wednesday that this will likely not happen. 

"Let me be clear: I will not let this noxious bill, the SAVE Act, become law. Every single Democrat is united against it. They need 60 votes. The SAVE Act is dead on arrival."

Fox News Digital’s Deirdre Heavey and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.