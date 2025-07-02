Expand / Collapse search
Golf

PGA's Max Homa calls X a 'safe haven for a--holes' as he remains off platform

'Twitter or X or whatever is an awful, awful place'

Ryan Morik
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this year, Max Homa said he had a "come-to-Jesus" moment when he decided to delete X, formerly Twitter.

The PGA star was once active on the app, but he said in March the platform is now "for the sick."

"I was sick. I’m just trying to get healthy now," Homa said at the time.

Max Homa frustrated

Max Homa reacts after a double bogey on the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ahead of the John Deere Classic, Homa stood firm on his personal boycott of the "awful, awful place."

"The reason for that is just the vitriol you read online. It has become a safe haven for people who are, I think, angry at themselves. It is quite absurd how comfortable people feel writing awful things," Homa told reporters Wednesday.

"Twitter or X or whatever is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch onto how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy. I miss the connection with the fans, but nothing comes without so much hate and anger. There's a lot of love in there, too, but, unfortunately, it gets overwhelmed with one really bad one."

Homa hinted that the rise in gambling, which he said "seems fun as hell in golf," may be contributing to the online vitriol.

Max Homa walks the course

Max Homa waves after making a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club May 16, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"People say some bad, bad things on the internet. You get people telling you you should die on the internet. It has nothing to do with not connecting. I’d love to keep connecting with people, but I try to do it in person a bit more because I have yet to meet somebody in person who has said anything even remotely mean.

"It’s a safe haven for a--holes, for lack of a better term."

Homa has struggled of late. He's missed seven cuts in 16 tournaments this year with just one top 25 finish, which came at the Masters. That was his first made cut since last year's Open Championship, but, since then, he has finished 70th, tied for 30th, tied for 60th, tied for 51st and tied for 54th with another pair of missed cuts. 

Max Homa looks on

Max Homa tees off on No. 4 during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 11, 2025.  (Grace Smith/Imagn Images)

Last year, he was ranked 10th in the world. Last month, he was carrying his own bag for 36 holes of U.S. Open qualifying. He missed out on the tournament after a heartbreaking three-putt on his final hole, where two putts would have put him into the Oakmont tournament.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.