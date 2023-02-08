PGA golfer Keith Mitchell calls Aaron Rodgers' handicap 'crap' after Pebble Beach Pro-Am win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he crossed off a "bucket list" item on Sunday when he and pro golfer Ben Silverman won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but there was one team that wasn’t too happy about Rodgers’ handicap heading into the tournament.

PGA Tour winner Keith Mitchell, who was partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wasn’t too happy with Rodgers handicap of 10, despite his insistence that he hasn’t played much golf since the start of training camp last offseason.

"I think Josh and I won," Mitchell said after the tournament. "Aaron Rodgers doesn't count. His handicap was crap. I haven't looked. I think we were on 18, we might have been up there, but if we finished second to Aaron, I consider us winning the trophy."

Allen also teased Rodgers during an interview after the event, saying "I wish I got 10 shots, you know, maybe we’d be on top too."

Rodgers and Silverman were named the winners with a score of 26 under after harsh weather conditions cut the tournament to 54 holes. Peter Malnati and former FedEx president and CEO Don Colleran finished second with Mitchell and Allen finishing fourth.

But Rodgers admitted he didn’t have much confidence coming into the tournament.

"I shot 86 at Sherwood on Monday and that was with a couple balls in my pocket on some holes. And I played at Cypress on Tuesday with a good friend of mine Neal ElAttrache. My caddie was out there with me too. If you would have seen that you wouldn't have expected anything this week. But something clicked in when I went to Spy. Had a good round at Monterey Peninsula on Friday. Then, we battled the wind the last couple days."

Despite the critics, Rodgers says he’s going to enjoy finally seeing his name on the Wall of Champions.

"This is a pretty big deal for me. I'm not going to sugar coat it. It's a great week just, by itself, spending time with Ben. But winning is the sweetest."