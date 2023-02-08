Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets’ Sauce Gardner teases that he knows 'a little something about something' on Aaron Rodgers situation

Gardner said he was not going to ‘say too much’ about the situation

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Does star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner know something about the Aaron Rodgers situation? 

Apparently he does. 

The New York Jets first-round draft pick, who received All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his first season, was asked about the rumors linking the Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback to the Jets on Tuesday, and his answer only further speculation. 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"Man, I don’t know," Gardner said on "Good Morning Football," seemingly with regard to a tweet he sent last week about Rodgers.

"I woke up trolling that day, man. I can’t speak on it too, too much but, you know, I know a little something about something. But I ain’t gonna say too much." 

It remains unclear if Gardner was continuing to "troll" fans, but the rumors of a potential trade between the Packers and Jets for Rodgers have been heating up for some time. 

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Seattle.

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, looks on after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, looks on after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It began early into the Jets’ offseason when owner Woody Johnson said that he would "absolutely" be willing to spend big to get a veteran signal-caller on the roster after another tumultuous year for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

With Rodgers still undetermined about his plans for next season, the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator last month. Hackett served as the offensive coordinator for Rodgers and the Packers before accepting the head coaching job in Denver. 

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids," Rodgers said at the time of Hackett’s hiring. "They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Rodgers is mulling several options, including returning to Green Bay, a trade or even retirement. 

He told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he plans to make a decision after a four-day "isolation retreat." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.