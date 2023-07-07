Expand / Collapse search
Published

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan announces return date from medical absence

Monahan has been out since June 13

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jay Monahan will resume his role as commissioner of the PGA Tour July 17 after a "medical situation."

Monahan announced June 13 he was stepping away from his duties while "recuperating" from his issue.

"Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks," Monahan wrote in a memo to the tour's policy board and its players, via ESPN. 

"With the support of my family and thanks to world-class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

Jay Monahan in June 2022

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

"I am eager to engage with each of you — as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family — to address any questions and protect the game we treasure."

Monahan has not addressed what his medical situation was.

Monahan's leave of absence came just a week after it was announced the Tour and LIV Golf's Public Investment Fund were merging.

Jay Monahan speaks

Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, speaks to the media at a press conference prior to The Players Championship on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass March 7, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The partnership came less than a year after Monahan said any potential truce with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit was "off the table."

Despite the PGA's superstars remaining loyal to their tour, though, Monahan not only merged with the PGA's former rival, he said in a memo to his players that the Public Investment Fund, which has funded LIV, will be "contributing … a significant financial investment" in the deal.

In Monahan's return announcement, he said the tour would "lead and shape the game for the future."

Jay Monahan publicly speaking

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan after the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass March 12, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Monahan's return will come the week The Open Championship tees off at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.