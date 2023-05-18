Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

PGA Championship's start delayed by frost

Temperatures in New York crashed overnight

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PGA Championship competitors at Oak Hill County Club in Pittsford, New York, were met with an icy reception on Thursday before the first round of the second major of the year teed off.

The tournament was delayed due to frost.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frost at the PGA

A frost delay warning displays on a video board on the sixth hole before the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Golfers were ordered to stay off the grass as fairways were covered by a thin layer of frost. Temperatures crashed in parts of New York from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Luckily, temperatures are expected to go back into the 60s over the course of the day.

The PGA of America said the first tee time would be 1 hour, 15 minutes after the practice facilities are open.

DUSTIN JOHNSON TALKS ABOUT BACK INJURY, SUGGESTS WIFE PAULINA GRETZKY IS TO BLAME

Rory McIlroy practices

Rory McIlroy at the top of his swing on the range during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 17, 2023, in Rochester, New York. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Shaun Micheel is set to hit the opening tee shot. The honor is bestowed upon the oldest golfer in the field. He won the PGA at Oak Hill in 2003 – his only Tour win. His group includes Braden Shattuck and Steve Alker. The group will start on Hole 1.

The group starting at Hole 10 includes Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight and Kazuki Higa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PGA Championship Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is the defending champion. He won the event last year in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice in his career. It is the only major he has ever won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.