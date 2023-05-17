Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

Dustin Johnson talks about back injury, suggests wife Paulina Gretzky is to blame

Johnson made joke ahead of PGA Championship

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dustin Johnson left reporters speechless during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the PGA Championship after he seemingly suggested that his wife, Paulina Gretzky, was to blame for his recent back injury. 

Fresh off his victory at LIV Golf Tulsa, Johnson spoke with the media at Oak Hill about his recent performance and how he "tweaked" his back before the PIF Saudi International in early February. 

Dustin Johnson at LIV Tulsa

Dustin Johnson of Aces GC hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club on May 14, 2023, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"I was ready at the start of the season, I was going out to play the Saudi International, and I tweaked my back right before that. And so I didn’t hit balls for a few weeks until right before I went and played Mexico. So, it’s just taken me a while to get back."

RORY MCILROY BRUSHES OFF LIV GOLF QUESTIONS AHEAD OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

When questioned by one reporter about the level of his injury, Johnson replied, "I just pulled a muscle in my lower back."

The reporter then questioned if he hurt it by "swinging a club or lifting up a kid."

"No," Johnson responded with a laugh before adding, "Yeah, lifting up a kid, just a bigger kid."

Dustin Johnson celebrates with wife Paulina Gretzky after winning on the No. 18 green during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, November 15, 2020. (Augusta National via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The entire press conference broke out in laughter, picking up on Johnson’s innuendo as he looked on with a big grin.

"I don’t know how to follow that up," one reporter responded.

The suggestion that wife Paulina Gretzky was to blame for his back injury follows an Instagram post from her that showed the couple practicing on a golf simulator. 

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky in Florida

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky celebrate the 4 Aces GC team win on the 18th green during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022, in Doral, Florida. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Late night lessons from hubby," the daughter of legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

Johnson is seeking his third career major after last winning the Masters in 2020.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.