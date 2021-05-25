PGA apologizes for chaotic crowd situation on major's final hole

The PGA of America on Monday apologized for the chaotic crowd during the 18th hole of the PGA Championship over the weekend.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were not really protected as they walked to the green to take their final putts, and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh acknowledged the mishap.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While we welcome enthusiastic fan engagement, we regret that a moment of high elation and pent-up emotion by spectators on the 18th hole of yesterday’s historic PGA Championship briefly overwhelmed security and made two players and their caddies feel vulnerable," Waugh said.

"We always put players safety at the top of our list and are grateful that order was restored. I have spoken to both players and apologized on behalf of the Association."

BROOKS KOEPKA LOSES TRAIN OF THOUGHT DURING INTERVIEW, ROLLS EYES WHEN BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WALKS BY

Mickelson walked to the 18th with the large gallery behind him. He was pushed while walking up for his final putts. Police and security were surrounding him.

Koepka was the most vocal about the lack of control.

"It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s–t," Koepka said, via the New York Post. "Yeah, it’s cool for Phil, but getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun. I was trying to protect my knee."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mickelson said the scene was "a little bit unnerving, but it was exceptionally awesome too."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.