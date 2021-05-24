Brooks Koepka loses train of thought during interview, rolls eyes when Bryson DeChambeau walks by

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau’s rivalry on and off the golf course has been well documented and a video shared on social media on Monday night underscored the intensity between the two.

The video appeared to show Koepka about to do an interview with the GOLF Channel after finishing tied for second at the PGA Championship behind Phil Mickelson who became the oldest golfer to win a major. Koepka was about to answer a question when DeChambeau appeared to walk in the shot behind him.

Koepka was asked what he was able to do well.

"I didn’t putt well but I don’t think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind. It’s very tough. I don’t know what the other guys have said or … I just found it difficult to read sometimes …"

Koepka lost his train of thought and closed his eyes in disgust as DeChambeau stared to walk by. He took a big sigh and rolled his eyes.

"…. Sometimes, um … I lost my train of thought, yeah. Hearing that bulls—t."

He appeared to mutter "f—king Christ" under his breath.

The two have a noted rivalry. Koepka complained in January 2019 about DeChambeau’s pace on the course. DeChambeau admitted in October 2020 he tried to break the ice between themselves but apparently to no avail.

With two major tournaments down and two still ahead, the rivalry between the two is certainly not simmering down any time soon.