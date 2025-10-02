PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague sends apology email to Rory McIlroy over Ryder Cup fan conduct

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team Europe retained the Ryder Cup after a weekend at Bethpage Black, but one of the main storylines from this year’s rivalry was Team USA fans were treating the golfers on Long Island.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, were at the center of some of those insults on the course, and The PGA of America CEO, Derek Sprague, made it a point to apologize.

"I sent a long email to share with Rory and Erica and just told him that we will do better in the future," Sprague told The Athletic. "I’m the CEO now. I don’t condone this type of behavior. This is not good for the game of golf. It’s not good for the Ryder Cup. It’s not good for any of the professional athletes, and we will do better."

Sprague went on to say he was "disappointed in fan behavior" as well as condemning what Heather McMahon, the comedian who quit her post as Ryder Cup host on Saturday after participating in a "F--- you, Rory" chant, did. McMahon has denied leading the chant.

"Disappointed in the first tee and the emcee that it’s just that’s not who we are," Sprague said. "And I was really, really, really disappointed."

There was also a viral moment where a drink was swatted toward McIlroy’s wife, leaving her stunned while the No. 2 golfer in the world immediately searched for the fan in the stands responsible.

McIlroy was also seen flipping fans the bird and telling others to "shut the f--- up" at points during the three-day tournament. His partner, Shane Lowry, was also spewing expletives back at fans commenting on his weight, while standing up for McIlroy, one of his best friends, as well.

While Sprague is CEO, the PGA of America president, Don Rea, didn’t have such scathing words while discussing fan behavior with the BBC.

"Well, you’ve got 50,000 people here that are really excited," he said. "Heck, you can go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things. We tell the fans, booing somebody doesn’t make them play worse. Typically it makes them play better. And when our American players have to control the crowd, that distracts them from playing."

Players like Justin Thomas were seen orchestrating the crowd to hush or move on from certain chants during play throughout the weekend.

Team Europe sealed a 15-13 victory to retain the Ryder Cup after salvaging play during singles on Sunday. Team USA was down 11 ½-4 ½ entering the day, but fought back to eventually make it really close in the end.

