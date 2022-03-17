Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning's study habits inspired Ray Lewis to renovate his home

Lewis said a remark from Ashley Manning changed his thinking

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
When Ray Lewis learned that Peyton Manning watched a lot of film, Lewis attempted to match his opponent’s will to win and devised a blueprint to change both his home and his game. 

Inspired by an offhanded comment from Manning’s wife, Ashley, Lewis decided to build a film room in his home so that he too could continue to compete with the very best.

Peyton Manning (L) #18 of the Denver Broncos stnads on the field next to Ray Lewis #52 of the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

As Lewis tells it, the plan was hatched at the 1998 Pro Bowl during a conversation with Mrs. Manning.

"She’s like, ‘He studies you. All day, every day,’" Lewis said of Ashley discussing Manning’s at-home habits, per The Rich Eisen Show. "And I’m like, ‘Really? Wow.’ So I need to change my game."

It was at that Pro Bowl that the lightbulb went off for Lewis. He had come to the realization that Manning didn’t just study film at the team’s facility. Manning regularly brought his work home with him. Success followed.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is greeted by Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning after the AFC Divisonal Playoff at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, January 12, 2013. The Ravens won in OT, 38-35. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"So I started studying him," Lewis told host Rich Eisen in reference to Manning. "…So I built an entire room in my house – just so I could watch film."

Though he didn’t specifically say it, Lewis insinuated that few defenders today share the same study habits that he and Manning had throughout their Hall of Fame careers.

"That’s what you see missing from the defensive side of the game. …The defensive side of the game now is, look (pause), react."

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. ( REUTERS/Sean Gardner )

Lewis then added, "Mine was: look, destroy, or intercept it. Or knock it down. Not catch it and then you make the tackle."