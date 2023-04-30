Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers greeted with massive cheers as he watches Rangers-Devils playoff game

The Jets and Packers finalized the Rodgers trade last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers appeared to get comfortable in his new surroundings as he was seen at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night taking in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

Rodgers was shown on the jumbotron high above the ice and was greeted with massive cheers from the crowd – presumably all New York Jets fans who are as hyped as ever about his arrival.

Aaron Rodgers watches hockey

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes in a playoff game between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2023. (Danny Wild-USA Today Sports)

Rodgers and Rangers fans went home happy as New York defeated New Jersey, 5-2, to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff matchup.

The Jets and the Green Bay Packers finalized a trade for the four-time MVP last week. He said during the introductory press conference he hoped to add to the organization’s trophy case.

"I’m an old guy so I want to be part of a team that can win it all and I believe this is a place where we can get that done," he said.

Aaron Rodgers with his jersey

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the team's training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-round pick for the No. 13 overall pick, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

Rodgers is coming off a down year as he battled through injuries in 2022 with the Packers. He won the MVP award in 2020 and 2021.

Aaron Rodgers answers questions

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory press conference, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York returns in 2023 with the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson and the new addition of wide receiver Allen Lazard. The team is expected to get Breece Hall back in the mix at some point this season too.

