San Diego Padres
Petco Park deaths 'appeared to be suspicious,' police say

A woman and a child fell to their deaths at Petco Park on Saturday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A horrific incident at Petco Park over the weekend was being described by police as "suspicious" as the San Diego Padres played their final game at the stadium on Sunday.

A woman and a child fell to their deaths on Saturday moments before the Padres were about to play the Atlanta Braves. San Diego police said an investigation was ongoing into their deaths but noted that it "appeared to be suspicious," according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy fell from the third level of the ballpark and were pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. local time, police said. Their identities were not immediately released. Police said the father was at the ballpark when the fall occurred.

SAN DIEGO - JUNE 19: Scenic vieww of Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres during a game against the Houston Astros on June19, 2012 in San Diego, California.  (Photo by Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," Lt. Andra Brown said Saturday, via the newspaper. "It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look."

Brown said police are still speaking with the father of the child. She said he was not married to the woman who died, according to CBS 8.

Police kept the area shut down Sunday as they continue to investigate, according to FOX 5 San Diego.

Fans who came to the ballpark for the final home game of the season were perplexed to learn of the deaths.

"My heart goes out to the families. What a tragic, tragic situation," Padres fan Jim Rouse told FOX 5 San Diego.

Dennis Bates, another fan, told CBS 8: "It makes me sad. That should have never happened. It was a waste of life. I heard she tried to save her son, but how can a son fall over a rail? It seems impossible."

Police were hoping for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. The Padres said they were not commenting further other than offering their thoughts and prayers, citing an ongoing investigation.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com