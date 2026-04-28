Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Penguins stave off elimination in Game 5 as postgame brawl erupts after late hit on Sidney Crosby

Travis Konecny accused of cross-checking Sidney Crosby after the final buzzer in Game 5

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Penguins staved off elimination for the second straight game with a clutch Game 5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night, but celebrations were briefly halted when a skirmish erupted over a controversial hit on Sidney Crosby after the final buzzer.

Flyers forward Travis Konecny found himself at the center of the scrum — and the controversy — after he appeared to cross-check Sidney Crosby after the game ended, marking the second incident involving Konecny this series to draw criticism.

Sidney Crosby colliding with Travis Konecny on ice during NHL playoff game

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby collides with Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny during the first period of Game 2 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Pittsburgh on April 20, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

A massive fight broke out with Crosby and Konecny at the bottom of the pileup. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eventually, the players were separated, but fans on social media called out Konecny for his "dirty" plays in the first-round series.

"No way Konecny would deliver one of the cheapest cross checks on Crosby to end the game," one person wrote on X. 

Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers reacting during a hockey game at PPG Paints Arena

Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after a Pittsburgh Penguins goal during the second period of Game Five in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 27, 2026. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

"Examples are too numerous [to] count. But another example of the garage league @NHL @NHLPlayerSafety not protecting its stars and players," another person added. "Nobody has ever bought a ticket or tuned in to watch Travis Konecny. A fine or supplemental discipline should occur. But won’t."

OILERS FAN THROWS ROTISSERIE CHICKEN ON ICE IN LOSS TO ANAHEIM

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe even accused Konecny of hitting Crosby with "clear intent to injure."

"It’s a nasty series and both teams have crossed lines. But no one has been cheaper/more dirty in this series than Konecny, whose cross check of Crosby after the game had ended was clear intent to injure. Earlier in this series, Konecny tried to kick Rust. Very dirty player." 

The "kick" Yohe referenced took place in Game 3. 

Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust wrestling Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny on ice rink

Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust wrestles with Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny during the second period of Game 3 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Philadelphia on April 22, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Konecny appeared to kick Bryan Rust during an altercation, but he denied it, telling reporters during his postgame presser that he did not recall any kicking.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Connor Dewar, Kris Letang, and Elmer Soderblom scored and Crosby had two assists on Monday night to cut the Flyers' lead to 3-2 and force Game 6 on Wednesday. 

"I think that’s something we pride ourselves on all year. Throughout the season we’ve been in different situations and I think that we’ve done a great job of handling adversity and again here, we’re faced with more," Crosby said after the win. "It doesn’t get any easier, so we know it's a big challenge going into there. But we have a lot of belief in our group, we’ve done it time and time again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue