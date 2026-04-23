Oilers fan throws rotisserie chicken on ice in loss to Anaheim

As we have discussed several times recently, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are home to some of the most superstitious human beings on the planet.

Several of the most famous traditions in the sport stem from fans and players alike doing something born out of superstition.

Take the Detroit Red Wings and their octopus toss, whose eight legs symbolize the eight wins it took to win a Stanley Cup back when the league was much smaller.

It would appear as though some deranged Edmonton Oilers fan tried starting a new tradition of tossing something onto the ice during their first round matchup with the Anaheim Ducks in hopes of sparking a Cup run, though I'm not sure this one will have the same traction as the one in the Motor City.

AMERICAN HOCKEY STAR ZACH WERENSKI REACTS TO NATIONAL ANTHEM BOOS

First of all, kudos to whomever was able to sneak an entire rotisserie chicken into a playoff hockey game (probably a millennial, given their propensity for blowing their mortgages on them).

I have several questions about the logistics of that endeavor, but on second thought, it's probably best I keep those to myself.

Secondly, shortly after this poultry product made its way onto the ice, the Oilers would give up two late goals in the third period to give Anaheim the win and a 1-1 series split heading back to Southern California.

I'm sure the person responsible for this is feeling a great amount of shame for their actions this morning.

Not because there is anything inherently wrong with throwing stuff on the ice, as we discussed, but because, from the looks of it, their antics almost assuredly cursed the Oilers and handed the Ducks the win on a silver platter.

Speaking of "ducks," I'm starting to think this wasn't a rotisserie chicken, but rather a roast duck.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Get it? Because they're playing the Anaheim Ducks?

Very clever, Oilers fans!

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I'd imagine much like the viral Ottawa Senators fan, our chicken tosser will be banished to a foreign country, forced to live his or her days out in exile until the Oilers inevitably blow it in the Finals again this year.

Nice going, Colonel Sanders!