Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Penguins star Sidney Crosby ruled out of Game 6 against Rangers

Crosby left Game 5 with an upper-body injury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 Friday night against the New York Rangers.

Coach Mike Sullivan ruled out Crosby following the team’s morning skate. Sullivan said Crosby was on the ice earlier with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes.

Crosby departed after a high hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba in Game 5 on Wednesday and did not return. The team has said only that Crosby, who has a history of concussions, has an upper-body injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers checks Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022 in New York City. Crosby left the game shortly after the hit.

Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers checks Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 11, 2022 in New York City. Crosby left the game shortly after the hit. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Penguins have played only two playoff games without Crosby since he entered the NHL. They’re 2-0 in those games, with Evgeni Malkin recording three assists.

Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.

With Crosby out, Drew O'Connor is expected to slide into the lineup. Evan Rodrigues skated in Crosby's old spot between Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on Friday morning.

With nine points, Crosby leads all scorers in the series and is tied for fourth in the playoffs. Missing Crosby for more than half the game, the Penguins lost at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with the chance to eliminate the Rangers and move on to the second round.