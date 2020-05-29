NHL to begin training camps no earlier than July 10: report

The NHL recently announced its plan for a 24-team playoff format but teams may have to wait until at least mid-July before they can even begin training camps.

Players were told on Thursday that Phase 3 of the NHL’s four-stage plan to resume play won't begin until July 10, at the earliest, Sportsnet reported.

The league is currently in Phase 1 of its return-to-play plan, which consists of clubs self-isolating as much as possible. Commissioner Gary Bettman said this week that the league expects to enter Phase 2 in early June, which means clubs can return to their individual practice facilities or voluntary small groups on-and-off ice training.

“The timing of our entry into Phase 3 again will be determined by guidance from medical and civil authorities,” Bettman said at the time. “While we are anxious to open camps as soon as possible, we don’t envision doing so before the first half of July.”

The July 10 deadline could possibly be pushed further depending on the variables Bettman spoke to.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the regular season would be officially canceled and that the league would move forward with a new playoff format based on the current standings.

