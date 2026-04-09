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The Masters

Paulina Gretzky returns to the Masters Par 3 Contest caddying for Dustin Johnson

The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was pictured with Johnson at the lighthearted event at Augusta National

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, was at the Masters Par 3 Contest caddying for her husband on Wednesday.

The Masters Par 3 Contest is the event that takes place before the Masters tees off. It’s one of the lighthearted events of the week as golfers were able to test whether they can get some aces on specific holes at Augusta National. It’s an event meant for fun and family.

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Paulina Gretzky talking with Nicole Willett on the fourth hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson, talks with Nicole Willett, wife of Danny Willett, on the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

Gretzky was pictured with Johnson as he participated in the event. Johnson finished 1-over par during the event, which Aaron Rai won. She was also spotted with Nicole Willett, the wife of Danny Willett.

Gretzky has appeared at the event for several years, including when Johnson won his first green jacket all the way back in 2020. That year, the event was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson set a record with a final score of 20-under par.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S FAMILY, INCLUDING 12-DAY-OLD SON, ENJOY MASTERS PAR 3 CONTEST AT AUGUSTA

Nicole Willett and Paulina Gretzky watching the Par Three Contest at Augusta National Golf Club

Nicole Willett, wife of Danny Willett of England, and Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson of the United States, watch the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was the last time Johnson won an event that also featured PGA Tour competitors. He was one of the first golfers who joined LIV Golf, participating in his first event in June 2022.

In the LIV Golf series, Johnson has picked up three individual wins. He won the LIV Golf Boston Invitational in September 2022, LIV Golf Tulsa in 2023 and LIV Golf Las Vegas in February 2024. He hasn’t won an event since then.

He’s 26th in the standings through five events this season. His best finish came in Singapore where he finished tied for 10th.

Nicole Willett talking with Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky on the ninth green at Augusta National Golf Club

Nicole Willett, wife of golfer Danny Willett, talks with Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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Johnson will be in the field for the Masters once more. He tees off in the first round at 9:43 a.m. ET on Thursday.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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