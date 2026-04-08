Scottie Scheffler's family, including 12-day-old son, enjoy Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta

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Before the heat of competition truly begins with Thursday’s first round, the Masters Par 3 Contest provides all golfers in the field the opportunity to make life-long memories with their families and friends.

Scottie Scheffler was among those surrounded by his entire family during the iconic event at Augusta National Golf Club – including his 12-day-old son.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, was seen with their son, Remy, strapped into a baby carrier, while their eldest, two-year-old Bennett, was having the time of his life teeing it up with his father.

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Remy was born on March 27 to the world’s No. 1 golfer entering this week and his wife.

"It’s been really nice and fun," Scheffler said about Remy’s birth to Golf Channel’s Cara Banks on Monday at Augusta National.

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"I’m really glad they were able to travel with me this week, and you know, my wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week, and yeah, it’s been fun."

Scheffler’s parents, Scott and Diane, were also spotted with Meredith, Bennett, and Remy during his Sunday practice round, as they all hope the two-time green jacket winner can make it three this week.

But before Scheffler locks in with the rest of the field, he enjoyed watching Bennett roam around the nine-hole par-3 course with his blue plastic club, whacking at his own ball while he teed up some short shots. It’s these moments just before competition that all golfers, those playing and even non-competing past champions, truly enjoy with their loved ones.

And of course, there’s always the chance for a hole-in-one, which Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of on Wednesday afternoon.

Family does come first for Scheffler, even if his newest addition to the family is already on the golf course less than two weeks after birth. He withdrew from the Houston Open this past month to be with Meredith and his family for the birth.

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Now that the family of four is all gathered in Augusta, it will be time for Scheffler to take on the tricky Augusta National course in hopes he can win his third green jacket in the last five tournaments.

Scheffler finished fourth on the Masters leaderboard last year, three strokes behind Rory McIlory, who completed the career Grand Slam with a playoff win over Justin Rose.

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