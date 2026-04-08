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The Masters

Scottie Scheffler's family, including 12-day-old son, enjoy Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, and their eldest son, 2-year-old Bennett, were roaming the iconic nine-hole course as well

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Before the heat of competition truly begins with Thursday’s first round, the Masters Par 3 Contest provides all golfers in the field the opportunity to make life-long memories with their families and friends.

Scottie Scheffler was among those surrounded by his entire family during the iconic event at Augusta National Golf Club – including his 12-day-old son.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, was seen with their son, Remy, strapped into a baby carrier, while their eldest, two-year-old Bennett, was having the time of his life teeing it up with his father.

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Scottie Scheffler posing with wife Meredith and sons Bennett and Remy on golf course tee.

Scottie Scheffler poses with his wife Meredith and sons Bennett and Remy on the fourth tee during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Remy was born on March 27 to the world’s No. 1 golfer entering this week and his wife.

"It’s been really nice and fun," Scheffler said about Remy’s birth to Golf Channel’s Cara Banks on Monday at Augusta National.

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"I’m really glad they were able to travel with me this week, and you know, my wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week, and yeah, it’s been fun."

Scheffler’s parents, Scott and Diane, were also spotted with Meredith, Bennett, and Remy during his Sunday practice round, as they all hope the two-time green jacket winner can make it three this week.

Scottie Scheffler walking with his son Bennett and wife Meredith holding baby Remy at Augusta National Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler walks with his son Bennett and wife Meredith, who is holding baby Remy, during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

But before Scheffler locks in with the rest of the field, he enjoyed watching Bennett roam around the nine-hole par-3 course with his blue plastic club, whacking at his own ball while he teed up some short shots. It’s these moments just before competition that all golfers, those playing and even non-competing past champions, truly enjoy with their loved ones.

And of course, there’s always the chance for a hole-in-one, which Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of on Wednesday afternoon.

Family does come first for Scheffler, even if his newest addition to the family is already on the golf course less than two weeks after birth. He withdrew from the Houston Open this past month to be with Meredith and his family for the birth.

Scottie Scheffler smiling with son Bennett at Augusta National Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler of the United States smiles with his son Bennett during the Par Three Contest before the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

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Now that the family of four is all gathered in Augusta, it will be time for Scheffler to take on the tricky Augusta National course in hopes he can win his third green jacket in the last five tournaments.

Scheffler finished fourth on the Masters leaderboard last year, three strokes behind Rory McIlory, who completed the career Grand Slam with a playoff win over Justin Rose.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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