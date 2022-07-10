Lamar Jackson denies sending message to Ravens with 'I Need $' picture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson denied new social media pictures he posted related to a new contract.

Jackson, who has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over Baltimore's starting job during the 2018 season, posted a photo of a gold dental grill with the words "I Need $."

Initial reactions connected the phrase to his contract situation.

Jackson isn’t signed beyond the 2022 season, and a new long-term deal would likely cost the Ravens a fortune given the deals Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson recently signed.

However, Jackson said at his Funday with LJ event he wasn't trying to convey any message with the image. He said it was a post about the movie "How High" and thought it was funny.

"I don't know why people are blowing it up," Jackson told USA Today. "I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously.

"They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though."

Jackson said he wouldn’t comment on negotiations publicly.

"I'm not putting my business life on social media. I won't ever do that. I won't put my personal life on social media. I'll show stuff, but I won't throw subliminal [messages] out. That's not me," Jackson said, adding he was hopeful a deal could get done before training camp.

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP after his second full season. Last year, he battled injuries and only managed to play 12 games. He threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, adding 767 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.